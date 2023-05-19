Injury-plagued Phil Jones to leave Man United after 12 years

AFP
19 May, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 06:21 pm

United announced on Friday Jones' troubled time in Manchester will end when his contract expires in June.

Injury-plagued defender Phil Jones will leave Manchester United at the end of the season after 12 years with the Old Trafford club.

United announced on Friday Jones' troubled time in Manchester will end when his contract expires in June.

The 31-year-old, who joined from Blackburn in 2011, played 229 times, scoring six goals for United and helping them win one Premier League title, an FA Cup and the Europa League.

Jones, who is yet to decide whether he will carry on playing, wrote on Twitter: "It's not a time to be sad. It's a time to look back, for me and my family, and be happy that I managed to live a dream at United.

"I can always say to my family and friends that not many people get to play for this club, to always be in its history and to be able to look back with such happy memories."

Jones has not played in over a year and managed only 13 appearances since the start of the 2019-20 season.

"I wish I could have played more. I wish I could have given more to the many squads I played alongside," he said.

"I will say, from the bottom of my heart, I did everything I could. I've said before that I found it hard to even speak to my team-mates because I was hurt that I couldn't help them.

"Sometimes, in life, things happen that we don't like, but we have to learn to accept it and be at peace in our minds that we did everything we could to overcome the challenges."

