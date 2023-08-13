India romp to nine-wicket win to level T20 series with Windies

Sports

AFP
13 August, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 12:42 am

Related News

India romp to nine-wicket win to level T20 series with Windies

West Indies set India a target of 179 to win, which looked challenging on a slow surface but the opening pair made short work of the task, rattling up 165 before Gill finally departed for 77 in the 16th over.

AFP
13 August, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 12:42 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India powered to an emphatic nine-wicket victory in their T20 international against the West Indies on Saturday thanks to a magnificent opening partnership from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as they levelled the five-match series at 2-2.

West Indies set India a target of 179 to win, which looked challenging on a slow surface but the opening pair made short work of the task, rattling up 165 before Gill finally departed for 77 in the 16th over.

Jaiswal, the 21-year-old left hander, ended unbeaten on 84 after some outstanding strokeplay, producing 11 fours and three sixes to the delight of the heavily pro-India crowd at the Broward County Stadium in South Florida.

The series decided concludes at the USA's recognised international cricket venue on Sunday and India will now fancy their chances of a comeback from trailing 2-0.

Shimron Hetmyer struck a lively 61 as West Indies recovered from a shaky start to reach 178-8.

Arshdeep Singh had removed West Indies openers Kyle Mayers (17) and Brandon King (18) and fans bedecked in India's blue shirts, including supporters who had travelled from across the United States, were lapping it up as West Indies struggling to 57-4 with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav picking up two wickets.

But then Shai Hope steadied the innings with 45 from 29 balls before he holed out to Axar Patel off Yuzvendra Chahal.

But it was Hetmyer who took on India's attack, hitting four sixes as he put up his 61 off 39 balls, combining some power hitting with strategic patience.

Odean Smith's last-ball six, smiting Arshdeep Singh over extra cover, helped West Indies set a respectable total but their bowling attack was soon being pulled to pieces.

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / T20I Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Al Zahur’s photo amplifies the phenomenon of death by drowning among children in slums. Photo: Rafid Al Zahur

Needle, Thread and a Splash of Water: A platform for Beraid’s women community

13h | Mode
Photo:m Collected

A magical addition to your nightstand

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

3 of the best 6 strings according to Artcell’s Faisal

14h | Brands
Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia to find water on moon

Russia to find water on moon

11h | TBS Science
Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

13h | TBS Stories
Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

12h | TBS Stories
How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mourners attend a funeral amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, US, May 4, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May