Hetmyer left out of West Indies white ball squads for Aussie series

Hetmyer had a poor series against England and was dropped after scores of 1 and 2 in the opening T20 games of the series.

Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer has been left out of the West Indies ODI and Twenty20 squads for the upcoming white ball series in Australia.

West Indies, who co-host June's Twenty20 World Cup with the United States, named squads for both the short-form series on Friday after beating England in last month's ODI and T20 series.

Hetmyer had a poor series against England and was dropped after scores of 1 and 2 in the opening T20 games of the series.

Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford will miss the ODI series, as they are being allowed to play in T20 franchise cricket, but will be part of a full-strength squad named for the T20 games.

Shai Hope will captain the ODI squad which includes first call-ups for Grenadian batsman Teddy Bishop and Guyanese wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach.

There are recalls to the ODI squad for all-rounders Justin Greaves and Kavem Hodge and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh.

Greaves returns after missing the recent series against England following a hamstring injury in November in the regional Super 50 Cup, where he scored 403 runs in seven innings at an average of 80.59 for the Leeward Islands.

In the T20 squad, skippered by Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph, who was rested for the final two games against England, comes back into the team to replace Matthew Forde.

"For the T20I series, this forms part of our crucial preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup where we are hosts. We are hoping to build on strong overall performances against India and England and to keep improving as we approach the major tournament," said Cricket West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes.

After the two-test series, which starts on Tuesday, the three-match ODI series starts on February 2 and then the three T20 games begin a week later.

West Indies ODI squad for Australia series:
Shai Hope (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies Twenty20 squad for Australia series:
Rovman Powell (capt), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.

