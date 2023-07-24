Harmanpreet set for two match ban for hitting stumps with bat and calling umpiring 'pathetic'

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 12:20 am

The ICC will make the final decision. It is believed that the BCCI has been discussing the issue with the ICC.

As a result of her actions during the third and final ODI between India Women and Bangladesh, which finished in a stalemate, Harmanpreet Kaur is likely to receive four demerit points.

Harmanpreet is in danger of becoming the first female cricket player to be found guilty of a Level 2 violation of the ICC code of conduct, which addresses player behaviour, even if the ICC has not yet released a comment on the precise punishment.

On Saturday, Harmanpreet appeared to argue with umpire Tanvir Ahmed after being called out caught at slip by him.

She then made a gesture toward the audience while smashing the stumps with her bat.

She later referred to the umpiring standard as "pathetic" during the post-match ceremony.

According to information obtained by ESPNcricinfo, the match officials have suggested three demerit points for equipment damage and one penalty point for openly criticising the umpires.

According to ICC regulations, a player receives suspension points when they accumulate four or more demerit points within a 24-month period.

A ban from one Test, two ODIs, or two T20Is, based on the player's schedule, is equivalent to four to seven demerit points, or two suspension points.

29 female cricket players were found guilty of violating the code of conduct, according to the ICC's most recent list, which dates back to 2016.

It was published on 7 June. Veda Krishnamurthy is the second Indian who has been found guilty twice, in addition to Harmanpreet.

Harmanpreet last accrued a demerit point against Australia in the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final.

Legspinner Kristen Beams' delivery was sent through midwicket, but before Deepti Sharma and she could complete the double that brought up Harmanpreet's century, they had a mix-up.

Harmanpreet berated Deepti verbally and threw her helmet to the ground rather than celebrating the accomplishment. Harmanpreet was found guilty of a Level 1 offense.

 

