Habibur blasts fastest List A ton by a Bangladeshi, breaks Mashrafe's record

Top-order batter Habibur Rahman Sohan smashed a 49-ball century against Central Zone in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) one-day tournament in Cox's Bazar on Thursday. Habibur's ton is now the fastest by any Bangladeshi in List A cricket.

On his way to the record-breaking hundred, he broke the record of former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza who previously held the record with a 50-ball ton.

Mashrafe scored that hundred in the 2016 Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for Kalabagan Krira Chakra against Sheikh Jamal Cricket Club in Fatullah.

Chasing a modest 202, Habibur blasted seven fours and eight sixes to reach the three-figure mark in 49 deliveries.

It was the right-hander's second List A ton in 18 matches.

He has already made a name for himself in the country's domestic cricket for his power-hitting.

The 24-year-old Habibur played for Khulna Tigers in the 2023 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He has a strike-rate in excess of 130 in 50-over cricket. In the last BPL, he smashed a 9-ball-30 against Fortune Barishal.

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk holds the record of fastest List A hundred (off 29 balls) which he made earlier this year.