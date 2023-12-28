Habibur blasts fastest List A ton by a Bangladeshi, breaks Mashrafe's record

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 04:03 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Top-order batter Habibur Rahman Sohan smashed a 49-ball century against Central Zone in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) one-day tournament in Cox's Bazar on Thursday. Habibur's ton is now the fastest by any Bangladeshi in List A cricket. 

On his way to the record-breaking hundred, he broke the record of former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza who previously held the record with a 50-ball ton.

Mashrafe scored that hundred in the 2016 Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for Kalabagan Krira Chakra against Sheikh Jamal Cricket Club in Fatullah.

Chasing a modest 202, Habibur blasted seven fours and eight sixes to reach the three-figure mark in 49 deliveries. 

It was the right-hander's second List A ton in 18 matches. 

The 24-year-old Habibur played for Khulna Tigers in the 2023 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He has a strike-rate in excess of 130 in 50-over cricket. In the last BPL, he smashed a 9-ball-30 against Fortune Barishal. 

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk holds the record of fastest List A hundred (off 29 balls) which he made earlier this year.

