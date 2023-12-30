North Zone clinch BCL One Day title

At the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today, North Zone defeated East Zone by four wickets to win the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) one-day version title, despite Shahadat Hossain Dipu's undefeated century.

North managed to chase down a target of 276 runs with four wickets and 38 balls remaining, thanks to top scorer Pritom Kumar's 76 off 86 balls, which featured six fours and a six, and captain Akbar Ali's unbeaten fifty.

North got off to a quick start, but at one point they were 88 for 4 in 13 overs. Pritom and Akbar then put together a vital partnership of 90 runs for the fifth wicket, setting up the winning margin.

East were sent in to bat and made 275 for six. After making his Test debut for Bangladesh a short while ago, Dipu amassed 113 off 122 balls without losing an innings that included two sixes and nine fours. Parvez Hossain Emon, the opener, scored 73 off 89.

Nahid Rana, the right-arm pacer, was North's main weapon, taking five wickets in his first-ever List A match.