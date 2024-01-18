Tamim says he won't enter politics but doesn't rule out this happening in the future

Bangladesh cricketers have started to make a name for themselves in politics in recent years. Two of the country's star cricketers entered politics while still being players. Mashrafe Mortaza was elected Member of Parliament from Narail-2 constituency in 2018 while he was the ODI captain of Bangladesh. This time Shakib Al Hasan won from the Magura-1 seat.

Which cricketer will be next on this list, is a question in the minds of many. There is a discussion about Tamim Iqbal who is nearing the end of his career. However, the experienced cricketer did not allow this discussion to go too far. On the question of coming into politics, Tamim said that he has no plans for this at the moment. However, he did not completely rule out the possibility.

The tenth season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) starts tomorrow. This left-handed opener will captain Fortune Barisal this season. Barisal practiced today in Pubergaon near Dhaka, a day before the start of the season. When asked at the press conference after practice, Tamim told his thoughts about possibly joining politics.

Although Tamim does not want to enter politics for now, he does not want to say, "I will never go into politics". He considers such comments risky. In Tamim's words, 'It is a very risky thing. I said no now, ten years later, then it will show that I said no in the first place. You can't predict anything in advance. But so far I have no personal interest.'

Tamim seemed to hint at a comment made by Shakib a long time ago. In a status given on his Facebook page in 2013, Shakib wrote, 'I want to make one thing clear, I am not joining politics and I have no intention of joining politics in my life.' That Shakib voluntarily joined politics after 10 years. Shakib's experience may have alerted Tamim.

"I have no interest in these things. Where the future takes you, you can never tell. If Allah has written something like that on my forehead, it will be like this. I can't take it by force," the former ODI captain said.

Mashrafe and Shakib, who were elected members of parliament from Awami League, will play in the BPL. Even though Shakib won't be captain of Rangpur Riders, Mashrafe will once again lead the Sylhet Strikers. When Tamim was asked whether he had spoken to Shakib or Mashrafe after the election, Tamim said, "I have not met either of them yet. If we meet, we will definitely talk."