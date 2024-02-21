Haaland 'shuts mouths' as Man City close on Liverpool

Sports

AFP
21 February, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 11:00 am

Related News

Haaland 'shuts mouths' as Man City close on Liverpool

Just two points separate the top three in a fascinating Premier League title race as City moved to within a point of leaders Liverpool, with third-placed Arsenal one point further back with 13 games to go.

AFP
21 February, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 11:00 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland had "shut the mouths" of his critics after scoring the only goal of a nervy 1-0 win for Manchester City over Brentford on Tuesday.

Just two points separate the top three in a fascinating Premier League title race as City moved to within a point of leaders Liverpool, with third-placed Arsenal one point further back with 13 games to go.

Haaland was keen to make amends for a frustrating night in front of goal as City were held 1-1 at home by Chelsea on Saturday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Norwegian has only recently returned from a two-month injury layoff and Guardiola said he was also coping with the loss of his grandmother off the field.

But Haaland was more like his old self in front of goal when he raced onto Julian Alvarez's pass to slot in his 22nd goal of the season 19 minutes from time.

"Top strikers score a lot of goals. Don't criticise, he will shut your mouth. Sooner or later he is there," said Guardiola.

"He was out for two months, he lost his grandmother, it is not easy for a human being.

"We spoke about the moment (missing chances against Chelsea), and I realised this later, but he didn't say anything about the passing away of his grandmother."

Kevin De Bruyne was left on the bench for the entire match as Guardiola revealed he has "niggles" in his hamstring.

The Belgian missed the first five months of the season due to a hamstring tear.

De Bruyne's ingenuity was missed as City struggled to make their domination count despite enjoying nearly 70 percent possession and having 25 shots on goal.

The Bees were the last visiting side to win at the Etihad 14 months ago and had their chances to spring another huge surprise.

Frank Onyeka failed to beat Ederson when one-on-one midway through the first half before Ivan Toney sent a dipping free-kick inches over the bar.

The vast majority of goalmouth action came at the other end.

Oscar Bobb came closest to opening the scoring in the first half, on a rare start for the Norwegian youngster, when his effort was cleared off the line by Ben Mee.

Bernardo Silva also headed a glorious chance wide as Thomas Frank's men held out until the break.

Liverpool and Arsenal's hopes of a second unlikely gift from City in the title race in four days would have been raised by a quiet start to the second period.

However, City remain well in the hunt to become the first side ever to win four consecutive English top-flight titles for a reason.

One slip by Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer provided the moment Haaland had been waiting for as he galloped clear on goal and kept his composure to score for just the third time in his last eight games.

"I'm incredibly proud. We didn't give much away until the goal – which is a slip," said Brentford boss Frank.

"I think they're good enough. They don't need that luck to get over the line!"

City should have extended their advantage, especially as goal difference could yet prove decisive in the title race.

Phil Foden scored a hat-trick when the sides met earlier this month in City's 3-1 win in west London.

But the England international was denied twice late on by Flekken as the goalkeeper tipped over a blistering shot and then stood up well to block as Foden tried to go round him.

Football

Erling Haaland / manchester city / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

18h | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

18h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

34m | Videos
India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

15h | Videos
District based Pitha festival in Oman

District based Pitha festival in Oman

12h | Videos