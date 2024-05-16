Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR

Sports

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 12:09 am

Related News

Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR

Wolves have formally submitted a resolution to the Premier League which will trigger a vote when the 20 member clubs meet in Harrogate on 6 June.

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 12:09 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Premier League clubs will vote on whether to scrap video assistant referees (VAR) from next season at their annual general meeting next month.

Wolves have formally submitted a resolution to the Premier League which will trigger a vote when the 20 member clubs meet in Harrogate on 6 June.

The club said VAR was introduced "in good faith" but has led to "numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

VAR was introduced in 2019 to help support on-field officials with key match decisions, but there have been a number of controversial incidents involving the technology this season.

"The price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game," read a Wolves statement.

The Premier League said it "acknowledged the concerns" about VAR but "fully supports" technology and will continue to work with referees' body PGMOL to make improvements.

Any rule changes need a two-thirds majority - 14 of of the 20 clubs - to vote in favour.

Premier League clubs have already voted for semi-automated offside technology to be introduced for the 2024-25 season.

A number of Premier League managers have been critical of VAR and of refereeing standards this season, including Wolves boss Gary O'Neil.

O'Neil was given a one-match touchline ban in April for his conduct near the referee's room after a game against West Ham, which saw Wolves have a late equaliser disallowed following a VAR check.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi also questioned the role of VAR after the West Ham game and said the club would be higher in the table "if it wasn't for a number of incorrect or contentious decisions".

One of the most high-profile VAR mistakes to date is Luis Diaz's goal that was incorrectly disallowed for offside for Liverpool at Tottenham in October.

The Premier League said the incident highlighted "systemic weaknesses in the VAR process" and that "key learnings and immediate actions" were taken.

Football

Premier League / VAR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

11h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

11h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

13h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

2h | Videos
Putin agreed to China's proposal to solve the crisis

Putin agreed to China's proposal to solve the crisis

30m | Videos
"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

5h | Videos
Russia is targeting power plants in Ukraine

Russia is targeting power plants in Ukraine

1h | Videos