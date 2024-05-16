Ederson out of Premier League climax and FA Cup final

Sports

AFP
16 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 09:40 pm

Related News

Ederson out of Premier League climax and FA Cup final

The Brazilian was forced off with a facial injury during City's 2-0 win at Tottenham on Tuesday that left Pep Guardiola's men on the brink of an unprecedented fourth successive English top-flight title.

AFP
16 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 09:40 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss Sunday's concluding game of the Premier League season and next week's FA Cup final, the club announced Thursday.

The Brazilian was forced off with a facial injury during City's 2-0 win at Tottenham on Tuesday that left Pep Guardiola's men on the brink of an unprecedented fourth successive English top-flight title.

Scans have confirmed Ederson suffered a small fracture to the right eye socket following a collision with Cristian Romero.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He will miss Sunday's league game at home to West Ham and the FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley the following week.

"Manchester City can confirm that Ederson will miss the final two games of the season due to a small fracture of his eye socket," City said in a statement.

City, two points clear of Arsenal, will guarantee the Premier League title if they beat West Ham at the Etihad.

Ederson, 30, attempted to play on against Spurs following treatment in the second half but was withdrawn by manager Guardiola a few minutes later.

He was replaced by Stefan Ortega in the 69th minute and the German reserve goalkeeper made a crucial save late on to deny Son Heung-min before Erling Haaland scored his second goal, from the penalty spot, to wrap up victory.

Ortega, who has come on for Ederson in four league games this season, now has the opportunity to help City complete a second successive Premier League and FA Cup double.

Football

Ederson / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

9h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

9h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

10h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

26m | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

2h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

3h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

1h | Videos