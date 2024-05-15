Ederson injury highlights need for temporary concussion substitutes in football

Sports

Reuters
15 May, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 11:02 pm

Related News

Ederson injury highlights need for temporary concussion substitutes in football

The Brazilian was injured in a collision with Tottenham defender Cristian Romero in the second half of the Premier League clash and needed lengthy treatment from medics on the pitch.

Reuters
15 May, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 11:02 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A leading head injury charity has reiterated its call for temporary concussion substitutes after Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson played on for a few minutes after suffering a blow to the head in Tuesday's win at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Brazilian was injured in a collision with Tottenham defender Cristian Romero in the second half of the Premier League clash and needed lengthy treatment from medics on the pitch.

He was eventually deemed fit to continue despite looking groggy before manager Pep Guardiola replaced him with Stefan Ortega who went on to make two crucial saves.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Guardiola later said Ederson had suffered a blow to the eye but charity Headway said that any suspicion of concussion should have meant the keeper was immediately substituted.

"The fundamental principle of any concussion protocol is 'if in doubt, sit it out'," Headway chief Luke Griggs said.

"The concern from players of both teams in the immediate aftermath of the injury, as well as from the medical team and the fact a stretcher was brought onto the pitch, would suggest a clear concern for Ederson's wellbeing.

"While we were relieved to see the player taken off a few minutes later, it is hard to fathom why this was not an immediate decision."

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) were criticised by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) after rejecting FA and Premier League calls for temporary concussion substitutes this season.

Temporary concussion substitutes would allow medics and doctors to take an injured player off the field and replaced during a 15-minute analysis. The player could then return to the pitch if he showed no signs of concussion.

IFAB agreed instead in March to the introduction of permanent concussion substitutes from July 2024, meaning teams can make additional substitutions beyond their normal allocation when a player has suffered a suspected concussion.

Ederson appeared angry at being substituted and Headway said the situation would have been easier had he been allowed to leave the pitch for a medical check-up.

"It is yet another example of when a temporary concussion substitute would have been helpful," Griggs said.

"Ederson's angry reaction is no surprise given the competitive nature of players who want to take part in massive games like this one, though his reaction underscores the need to take such decisions out of the players' hands."

Guardiola insisted that Ederson had been checked by City's doctors and had not suffered a concussion.

"He had a problem with his eye," Guardiola said. "He could not see properly, so the doctor said I should change."

Football

Ederson / manchester city / Concussion Sub

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

11h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

11h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

13h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

2h | Videos
Putin agreed to China's proposal to solve the crisis

Putin agreed to China's proposal to solve the crisis

34m | Videos
"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

5h | Videos
Russia is targeting power plants in Ukraine

Russia is targeting power plants in Ukraine

1h | Videos