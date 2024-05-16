Bruno Fernandes says he'll stay at Man Utd if club wants him

Sports

Reuters
16 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 04:23 pm

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said he wants to stay at the club if the Premier League side wants him, amid reports linking the Portuguese midfielder with a move away from Old Trafford after a torrid season.

"If they want me I will stay," the 29-year-old told Sky Sports.

Fernandes joined United from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 and has two years left on his contract but has been linked with a summer move to German giants Bayern Munich and Italian champions Inter Milan.

"I will be here until... I said the club needs to want me," Fernandes said.

"I feel that the club wants me to be a part of the future, so, as I said always, I don't want to be a player that the club doesn't want to have."

United have lost 14 times in the league this season, their worst performance since the start of the Premier League. But they kept some European hopes alive on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over Newcastle United in their final home game.

They are eighth in the table but level on 57 points with seventh-placed Newcastle.

United manager Erik ten Hag, whose own future at the club is unclear, said there was no doubt that the club wanted to keep Fernandes.

"Absolutely the club wants to keep Bruno. There's no question, I think," the Dutchman told reporters.

"He gives always his best. He's an example, even with injuries he's playing. He loves football, but he wants to win.

"I'm very pleased with his performances across the season, because for him, it's not easy when so many players are injured around him and every time, he has to carry the team."

United end their league campaign with a trip to 10th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, followed by an FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City at Wembley on May 25.

Bruno Fernandes / manchester united / Premier League

