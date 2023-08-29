Green light for Pavard move to Inter Milan

AFP
29 August, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 09:02 pm

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and the Sky Sport television channel, the French international defender is due to arrive in Milan on Tuesday and his transfer will be made official on Wednesday.

Benjamin Pavard's transfer to Inter Milan, which had been on hold for the last week, appears to be back on again after Italian media reported on Tuesday that his current club Bayern Munich have finally given their approval.

Inter Milan are expected to pay 30 million euros ($32.3 million) for the 27-year-old defender, a sum that could rise to 32 million euros.

According to the Italian press, the Italian club had given Bayern an ultimatum, which expired at 1300 GMT on Tuesday, to accept or reject their offer.

Pavard, whose contract with Bayern expires in June 2024, has spent seven years in Germany with Stuttgart and then Bayern with whom he won four German league titles and the Champions League in 2020.

Inter, third in Serie A last season and finalists in the Champions League, have started the new campaign with two wins and are third in the table.

