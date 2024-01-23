Udinese ban for life individual responsible for Maignan abuse

Sports

AFP
23 January, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 12:06 pm

Related News

Udinese ban for life individual responsible for Maignan abuse

Maignan was abused during Udinese' 3-2 defeat to AC Milan on Saturday, which was halted for five minutes in the first half after repeated offensive remarks from behind the goal he was defending.

AFP
23 January, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 12:06 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Udinese will ban for life a man found to have racially abused France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

Maignan was abused during Udinese' 3-2 defeat to AC Milan on Saturday, which was halted for five minutes in the first half after repeated offensive remarks from behind the goal he was defending.

"Udinese Calcio has identified the first individual responsible for discriminatory behaviour towards AC Milan player Mike Maignan," said the club in a statement

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This person will face a lifetime ban from attending any Udinese Calcio matches. This ban is effective immediately."

"We believe that such strong measures are necessary to send a clear message that racism has no place in football or society... we will continue to work tirelessly in order to identify and punish other individuals who were involved in this incident."

Earlier on Monday, Italian media reported a 46-year-old man from near Udine in north-eastern Italy had been identified, and he is believe to be the same man in a video which circulated widely on social media.

In that video someone off camera can clearly be heard shouting the same racist insult at Maignan multiple times after Lazar Samardzic scored Udinese's first-half equaliser, netted after play had resumed.

Maignan challenged Italy's football authorities on Sunday by saying that "if you do nothing, you will also be complicit".

Saturday was not the first time that Maignan has been racially abused by supporters in Italy as he was targeted by a Juventus fan in September 2021.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called for worldwide stadium bans for fans and "automatic forfeits" for teams whose supporters hurl "abhorrent" abuse.

Football

inter milan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

52m | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

6h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

6h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

19h | TBS World
Ronaldo no longer believes in Ballon d'Or

Ronaldo no longer believes in Ballon d'Or

17h | Videos
Long process is the main obstacle to listing a good company

Long process is the main obstacle to listing a good company

18h | Videos
"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

21h | Videos