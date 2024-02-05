Inter extend Serie A lead with win over Juve in top-of-the-table clash

Sports

Reuters
05 February, 2024, 04:40 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 04:42 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A first-half own goal from Federico Gatti gave leaders Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home against second-placed Juventus on Sunday, increasing their advantage at the top of Serie A to four points.

Inter scored eight minutes before the break as a cross into the box eluded Benjamin Pavard's attempt at a scissor kick, and instead struck the stomach of Juve defender Gatti, who deflected the ball into his own net.

The result put Inter on 57 points with a game in hand over their title rivals Juve, who have 53.

Inter were aggressive from the outset at a lively San Siro as they went in search of their sixth consecutive victory to continue their perfect start of the year.

Marcus Thurman nearly gave Inter the lead around the 30-minute mark as he received a cross from Federico Dimarco inside the box, but Juve defender Gleison Bremer thwarted him with a well-timed sliding tackle.

Inter continued to apply pressure in the second half with Hakan Calhanoglu hitting a dipping volley against the upright just before the hour mark.

Only alert goalkeeping from Juve's Wojciech Szczesny prevented the hosts from doubling their lead as he made several crucial saves to deny clear goal-scoring opportunities.

Two goals from Charles De Ketelaere propelled Atalanta to a 3-1 home victory over Lazio earlier on Sunday, lifting them to fourth place in Serie A with 39 points, three ahead of Bologna in fifth.

Mario Pasalic opened the scoring for Atalanta, and De Ketelaere extended the lead with a penalty before adding another in the second half, while Lazio's Ciro Immobile netted a late consolation from the penalty spot.

