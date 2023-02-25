'Get a graduate degree first': Raja's scathing attack on 'delusional' Akhtar

Hindustan Times
25 February, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 07:44 pm
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently made a bizarre remark while explaining why incumbent Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is not a brand like Virat Kohli. In an interview with a local Pakistani channel, Akhtar did not just launch an attack on Babar, but the entire Pakistan side for lacking character and not knowing how to speak in English. 

The comments did not go down well with cricket fans across the globe, including former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja who lashed out at Akhtar, calling him "delusional".

Pointing out the poor communication skills among Pakistan cricketers, including Babar, Akhtar had said: "How difficult is it to learn and speak English? Cricket is one job, and handling media is another. If you can't speak, I am sorry, but you won't be able to express yourself on TV. I want to openly say that Babar Azam should be the biggest brand in Pakistan, but why hasn't he become the biggest brand in Pakistan? Because he can't speak."

Blasting Akhtar for his remarks, Ramiz explained that no other former cricketer of any country would degrade their own players, exemplifying his notion through a 'Gavaskar-Dravid' statement.

Speaking on BOL Network, a Pakistan local channel, Raja said, "Shoaib Akhtar is a delusional superstar. He also had an issue recently with Kamran Akmal. He wants everyone to become a brand, but it is more important to become a human first. First, become a human and then a brand,"

"Our former players degrade our cricket brand by giving delusional statements. You will never see that happening in our neighbouring country. You will never see Sunil Gavaskar criticizing Rahul Dravid. It only happens in Pakistan, where former players don't let others do their job professionally," he added.

When asked further about Akhtar's dream of becoming the next PCB chairman, Raja took a brutal dig at the Pakistan legend.

"He needs to get a graduate degree first in order to become eligible for the chairmanship of PCB." he said.

Cricket

Ramiz Raja / Shoaib Akhtar

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

13h | Panorama
A male Hanging Parrot. Photo:Enam Ul Haque

Hanging Parrot: 'A native of the gorgeous east'

21h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Quakes are inevitable. Huge death tolls are not

12h | Panorama
Grilled Chicken Satay. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Khao San: A new haven for Thai food lovers 

11h | Food

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

3h | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

3h | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

15m | TBS Stories
The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

4h | TBS Entertainment

