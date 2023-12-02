‘Insane to have a selector who was locked up for match-fixing’: Raja criticises PCB for Butt appointment

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday named former cricketer Salman Butt as a consultant member to newly-appointed chief selector Wahab Riaz, along with Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum. The trio are to take up the tole with immediate effect, their first assignment being the five-match T20I series against New Zealand which will begin in January second week after the end of the team's Test tour of Australia. Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja was however left baffled at the appointment of Butt and Akmal, calling it "insane" as he lashed out at the board.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ramiz dropped a mention of the match-fixing saga in lambasting the selection of Butt for the role. The latter was banned for 10 years by the ICC in 2010 for his involvement in the episode along with Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif that tainted the image of Pakistan cricket. Meanwhile Wahab and Akmal were questioned on the incident as well. Akmal was sent a notice by the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU) after the Nottingham Test against England in 2010, seeking information about the T20 World Cup that year in the Caribbean.

"It's insane to have a selection committee consisting of a member whose decision can be termed as a display of filial affection or non-affection and another who was locked up for match fixing," Ramiz said.

PCB had however later clarified post the announcement that the trio will have no involvement in selection duties. "Consultant members assist the chief selector by providing recommendations, collecting feedback and identifying top-performing talent in domestic cricket," it said. "Their role is to present this information to the chief selector and the selection committee for consideration in their decision-making process. The Consultant Members do not have any independent decision-making powers."

In the wake of a disappoint World Cup campaign in India where they finished fifth, thus missing out on a semifinal spot for the third straight time, Pakistan made a ample changes in the administration. They had also hired former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez as the team director, who will also play the role of a head coach for the Australia and New Zealand series.