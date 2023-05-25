Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail

Reuters
25 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 04:01 pm

Reuters
25 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 04:01 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Four men detained in Spain earlier this week over a suspected hate crime in the hanging of a black effigy of Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Jr from a bridge have been released on bail, a Madrid court said on Thursday.

The men, who are also being investigated for an offence against Vinicius' moral integrity, have been banned from approaching and communicating with the Real Madrid winger pending further investigation, a court statement said.

The inquiry was opened after an inflatable black effigy dressed in the No. 20 jersey of Vinicius Jr was hung from a bridge in front of Real Madrid's training grounds before a match against Atletico Madrid in January.

Alongside it was a large red and white banner - the colours of Atletico - that read "Madrid hates Real".

Three of the arrested men were members of "a radical group of fans of a Madrid club" who were previously flagged during matches as "high risk", according to police.

The court said the four suspects are also banned from approaching the Real Madrid training grounds.

They will not be allowed within 1,000 metres of the Santiago Bernabeu and Civitas Metropolitano stadiums, nor any LaLiga stadium during soccer matches.

Vinicius Jr has been in the spotlight since Sunday when racist chants were hurled at him at Valencia's Mestalla stadium.

His complaints about Spain and LaLiga not doing enough to fight racism have sparked a worldwide wave of support and a national debate in Spain.

Comments

Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

5h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

7h | Panorama
Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

20h | Panorama
Cut down the disconnect, not trees

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

1d | Panorama

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

39m | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Now | TBS Stories
How Rolex established its Brand Value

How Rolex established its Brand Value

6h | TBS Stories
Why world is watching Turkey election?

Why world is watching Turkey election?

21h | TBS World

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss