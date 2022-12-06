Ronaldo dropped from Portugal's playing XI for last-16 clash against Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left on the bench for Portugal's match against Switzerland in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Ronaldo's role in the Portugal team has been the subject of some debate in recent days following his substitution in the final group game against South Korea.

The free agent forward appeared to offer a dissenting comment towards coach Fernando Santos, who said on Monday: "I really didn't like it at all."

Santos added the issues had been "resolved", with the focus on facing Switzerland, but Ronaldo was not in his starting line-up when the team news was announced on Tuesday.

The all-time leading international goalscorer was replaced by Goncalo Ramos, with Pepe taking over the captain's armband.

Ronaldo is still waiting on his first knockout goal at a World Cup, having seen great rival Lionel Messi break his duck on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was released from his Manchester United contract earlier in the tournament and is yet to agree a deal with a new club, although a significant offer from Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia has been reported.