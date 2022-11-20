Qatar World Cup 2022 kicks off

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 10:03 pm

Related News

Qatar World Cup 2022 kicks off

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Than inaugurated the event at Al Bayt Stadium before the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 10:03 pm
Photo: Agency
Photo: Agency

The FIFA World Cup, the grandest football event, has kicked off today with a glittering ceremony in Qatar, marking the first world cup to be held in the Middle East.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived at the stadium flanked by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, to a roaring crowd, and took their seats alongside other Arab leaders

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Qatar v Ecuador - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 20, 2022 General view during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Qatar v Ecuador - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 20, 2022 General view during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

In a show of solidarity, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Presidents of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, were among the political leaders who attended the opening ceremony.

Photo: Agency
Photo: Agency

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also attended the event.

Photo: Agency
Photo: Agency

The Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke at the opening ceremony and welcomed fans from all over the world.

"How beautiful it is for people to put aside what divides them in order to celebrate their diversity," he said.

Photo: Agency
Photo: Agency

"Let this tournament be full of inspiring days of goodness and hope, and welcome everyone to the world in Doha."

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Singer Jung Kook performs the opening ceremony.(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Singer Jung Kook performs the opening ceremony.(REUTERS)

A show then unfolded on the pitch, featuring three camels, American actor Morgan Freeman and a performance of a new tournament song called Dreamers featuring singer Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

Photo: Agency
Photo: Agency

J Balvin, Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit, Sean Paul, Nora Fatehi, Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares are also ready to perform in the stadium in front of about 60,000 football fans.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: The event will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor (Qatar).(REUTERS
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: The event will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor (Qatar).(REUTERS

The tournament marked a culmination of Qatar's soft power push on the global stage and a show of strength after emerging from a 3-1/2 year boycott by Saudi Arabia and three Arab allies, including Egypt that ended in 2021.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Qatar v Ecuador - FIFA Fan Festival - Al Bidda Park, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 Fans are seen REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Qatar v Ecuador - FIFA Fan Festival - Al Bidda Park, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 Fans are seen REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

The first direct flights from Israel to Qatar have been launched for the event.

Photo: Agency
Photo: Agency

The event's Creative Director Marco Balich said, "We have a team of 900 people with the world's best choreographers and lighting technicians among the organisers."

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup / Inaugural Ceremony

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

World Cup Qatar will be great football but an ugly game

11h | Panorama
Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

12h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

1d | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

14m | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

1h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday