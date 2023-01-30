HC seeks list of Bangladeshi workers who died building stadiums for Qatar World Cup

The High Court (HC) has ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment to prepare and submit a list of Bangladeshi workers who died building the stadiums for the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar last December.

HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel gave this order on public interest during a writ petition on Monday (30 January).

The ministries have been asked to prepare the list and submit it within a month.

At the same time, the court has issued a ruling seeking to know why the families of 450 Bangladeshi migrant workers should not be given adequate compensation if the workers died while working in inhumane conditions.

Earlier, a writ was filed claiming that at least 450 Bangladeshi workers had died while working in inhumane conditions in Qatar; it sought directions to compensate the families of those workers.

Barrister Masud R Sobhan filed the writ on 13 December in public interest. Reports published in various international media about the death of workers in Qatar was attached to the writ petition.