HC seeks list of Bangladeshi workers who died building stadiums for Qatar World Cup

Court

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 02:57 pm

Related News

HC seeks list of Bangladeshi workers who died building stadiums for Qatar World Cup

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment have been asked to prepare the list and submit it within a month

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 02:57 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The High Court (HC) has ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment to prepare and submit a list of Bangladeshi workers who died building the stadiums for the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar last December.

HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel gave this order on public interest during a writ petition on Monday (30 January). 

The ministries have been asked to prepare the list and submit it within a month.

At the same time, the court has issued a ruling seeking to know why the families of 450 Bangladeshi migrant workers should not be given adequate compensation if the workers died while working in inhumane conditions. 

Earlier, a writ was filed claiming that at least 450 Bangladeshi workers had died while working in inhumane conditions in Qatar; it sought directions to compensate the families of those workers.

Barrister Masud R Sobhan filed the writ on 13 December in public interest. Reports published in various international media about the death of workers in Qatar was attached to the writ petition.

Bangladesh / Top News

Qatar World Cup / migrant workers / qatar / bangladeshi migrant workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

7h | Brands
TBS illustration

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Youths at the invitation of TBS

Youths at the invitation of TBS

1h | TBS Graduates
Predicting next three years is tough- Kutubuddin Ahmed

Predicting next three years is tough- Kutubuddin Ahmed

2h | TBS Round Table
Pakistan plunges into economic mess

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

4h | TBS World
Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund