FIFA opens case against Spain FA president Rubiales for his conduct at Women's World Cup final

AFP
24 August, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 09:31 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Fifa opened a disciplinary case against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales on Thursday for his behaviour at the Women's World Cup final.

The football body's disciplinary committee will weigh if Rubiales violated "the basic rules of decent conduct" and "behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or Fifa into disrepute."

Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony on Sunday after the country's 1-0 win over England in Sydney, Australia.

Minutes earlier, Rubiales grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture in the exclusive section of seats with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sofía standing nearby.

Hermoso has said she did not like the kiss and the national players' union representing her — which Rubiales once led — called Wednesday for his conduct to not go unpunished.

Fifa responded Thursday.

"Fifa reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary," the football body said.

Fifa gave no timetable for a ruling. The body's disciplinary judges can impose sanctions on individuals ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions from the sport.

The Fifa disciplinary panel is chaired by Colombian lawyer Jorge Palacio, a former labour court judge and member of the state constitutional court.

The case likely will be judged by three of the 16 panel members. Three of the 16 are women, from England, Mexico and Thailand.

Rubiales is a Uefa vice president and was the European football body's most senior representative at the biggest game in women's football, though it has yet to comment on his conduct.

The Spanish football federation, which the 46-year-old Rubiales has led for five years, is due to have an emergency meeting Friday in Madrid where the agenda allows questions on the issue.

It is unclear if the meeting will shore up support for Rubiales or respond to widespread pressure from the Spanish government and football officials to remove him.

Rubiales, who led the Spanish players' union for eight years before taking over as federation president in 2018, is currently heading the Europe-led bid to host the men's World Cup in 2030.

