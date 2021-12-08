Fazle Rabbi replaces Shakib Al Hasan in Bangladesh squad for NZ tour

Sports

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 05:26 pm

Related News

Fazle Rabbi replaces Shakib Al Hasan in Bangladesh squad for NZ tour

The 34-year old was the leading scorer in the recently concluded 23rd National Cricket League where he made 630 runs at an average of 60.30. 

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 05:26 pm
Fazle Rabbi replaces Shakib Al Hasan in Bangladesh squad for NZ tour

Uncapped Barisal Division left-hander Fazle Rabbi Mahmud has replaced allrounder Shakib Al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad for the Tour of New Zealand 2021-22, BCB announced the news through a press release on Wednesday.

The 34-year old was the leading scorer in the recently concluded 23rd National Cricket League where he made 630 runs at an average of 60.30. 

After a series of interesting events, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was granted leave for the upcoming New Zealand tour scheduled to take place in January next year. Shakib earlier informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) verbally that he would not be available for the tour. But since he didn't give an official letter, the BCB included him in the squad for the New Zealand tour.

Bangladesh will face the hosts in a two-match Test series in January 2022 which will be a part of the 2021-2023 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The Bangladesh team will leave for New Zealand in the early hours tomorrow for the series with the Tests scheduled in Tauranga and Christchurch

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Bangladesh vs New Zealand / Fazle Rabbi / Shakib al Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

7h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

9h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

10h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

27m | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

2h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

3h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study