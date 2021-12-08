Fazle Rabbi replaces Shakib Al Hasan in Bangladesh squad for NZ tour

Uncapped Barisal Division left-hander Fazle Rabbi Mahmud has replaced allrounder Shakib Al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad for the Tour of New Zealand 2021-22, BCB announced the news through a press release on Wednesday.

The 34-year old was the leading scorer in the recently concluded 23rd National Cricket League where he made 630 runs at an average of 60.30.

After a series of interesting events, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was granted leave for the upcoming New Zealand tour scheduled to take place in January next year. Shakib earlier informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) verbally that he would not be available for the tour. But since he didn't give an official letter, the BCB included him in the squad for the New Zealand tour.

Bangladesh will face the hosts in a two-match Test series in January 2022 which will be a part of the 2021-2023 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The Bangladesh team will leave for New Zealand in the early hours tomorrow for the series with the Tests scheduled in Tauranga and Christchurch