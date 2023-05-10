Fahad and Jannatul of Bangladesh to compete in the Chess World Cup

The sports lovers of Bangladesh are interested in the World Chess Championship, but not many people know that the World Cup of this game is also held. And it is far from knowing that anyone from Bangladesh will participate in that World Cup.

Whether anyone is aware of it or not, the chess players of Bangladesh are doing their work silently. International Masters of Bangladesh Fahad Rahman and Jannatul Ferdous got a chance in the 2023 Chess World Cup.

This year the World Chess Championship will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan in July-August.

Playing in the World Cup is nothing new for Fahad. Fahad played the World Chess Championship at the age of 16 as the world's youngest chess player in 2019. Now after four years, this international master got the ticket to the World Cup again.

In March 2019, Fahad won the ticket to the World Cup for the first time by becoming the champion in the Open category in the World Cup qualifiers held in Dhaka. Now, he is going to the World Cup as the undefeated Asian Zonal Chess champion in Dhaka.

At the end of the eighth round of the tournament, Fahad was half a point ahead of the second-placed Dabaru. Fahad defeated Sharif Hossain in the last round keeping that lead. He won the championship by scoring seven and a half points in nine matches.

On the other hand, the female candidate Master Jannatul Ferdous got the opportunity to play in the Women's World Cup for the first time.

She got the ticket to the World Cup by becoming the undefeated champion in the women's category in this tournament. Jannatul drew with Nepal's Lohani Sujna in the last round. Her total points scored are seven.