Fahad and Jannatul of Bangladesh to compete in the Chess World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 06:22 pm

Fahad and Jannatul of Bangladesh to compete in the Chess World Cup

Playing in the World Cup is nothing new for Fahad. Fahad played the World Chess Championship at the age of 16 as the world's youngest chess player in 2019.

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 06:22 pm
Fahad and Jannatul of Bangladesh to compete in the Chess World Cup

The sports lovers of Bangladesh are interested in the World Chess Championship, but not many people know that the World Cup of this game is also held. And it is far from knowing that anyone from Bangladesh will participate in that World Cup. 

Whether anyone is aware of it or not, the chess players of Bangladesh are doing their work silently. International Masters of Bangladesh Fahad Rahman and Jannatul Ferdous got a chance in the 2023 Chess World Cup. 

This year the World Chess Championship will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan in July-August.

Playing in the World Cup is nothing new for Fahad. Fahad played the World Chess Championship at the age of 16 as the world's youngest chess player in 2019. Now after four years, this international master got the ticket to the World Cup again.

In March 2019, Fahad won the ticket to the World Cup for the first time by becoming the champion in the Open category in the World Cup qualifiers held in Dhaka. Now, he is going to the World Cup as the undefeated Asian Zonal Chess champion in Dhaka.

At the end of the eighth round of the tournament, Fahad was half a point ahead of the second-placed Dabaru. Fahad defeated Sharif Hossain in the last round keeping that lead. He won the championship by scoring seven and a half points in nine matches.

On the other hand, the female candidate Master Jannatul Ferdous got the opportunity to play in the Women's World Cup for the first time. 

She got the ticket to the World Cup by becoming the undefeated champion in the women's category in this tournament. Jannatul drew with Nepal's Lohani Sujna in the last round. Her total points scored are seven. 

Others

Chess World Cup / Fahad Rahman / Jannatul Ferdous

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

5h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

5h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

9h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

1h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

21h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

21h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter