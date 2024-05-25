Exam will not be postponed for Cyclone Remal: National University

Education

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 05:50 pm

The National University has decided not to postpone the Introduction to Government Policy exam for 4th-year Political Science honours students for the academic year 2022, despite the warning for the approaching Cyclone Remal.

The exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday (26 May) at 1:00pm, the same day that the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted the cyclone would hit the country.

"The notice from the BMD says the cyclone might hit in the evening or after. Therefore, the current situation does not warrant halting the examination. Even if the cyclone hits later in the evening, the exams will be completed before then," Director of the National University Public Relations Office Md Ataur Rahman told The Business Standard today (25 May).

Asked if it is risky to hold the exams given the possibility of heavy rain starting tonight, he said, "Most of our examination centres are located in the city. So, we do not foresee any problems at the moment.

"If the BMD issues any specific instructions, we will then take a decision accordingly," he added.

Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher in meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, told TBS that Cyclone Remal is likely to directly hit the districts in Khulna and Barishal divisions after noon tomorrow.

"There will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Chattogram divisions. The effects of the cyclone will start to be felt in the coastal areas from tonight.

"BMD may issue great danger signal no 10 before tomorrow morning. In this situation, it seems unprofessional for the examination controller of an institution like the National University, which has colleges offering honours or master's programs in every district of the country, to decide not to postpone the exam," he added.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Muhibbur Rahman said, "The coastal areas from Cox's Bazar to Satkhira are likely to be the most affected by Cyclone Remal, with potential tide of 7 to 8 feet and heavy rainfall expected.

