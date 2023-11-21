Jannatul Ferdous makes it to the list of BBC's 100 influencial women 2023

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 04:02 pm

Jannatul Ferdous makes it to the list of BBC's 100 influencial women 2023

Among them are attorney and former US First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Ballon d'Or-winning footballer Aitana Bonmatí

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 04:02 pm
Photo: Collected from BBC.
Photo: Collected from BBC.

Jannatul Ferdous, the founder of Voice & Views, has been chosen to be on BBC's 100 Women 2023 for being most inspiring and influential.

Ferdous, having survived an accident that burnt 60% of her body, has gone on to become a film-maker, writer and disability campaigner., reports BBC.

Also known as Ivy to her friends and family, she uses her storytelling to raise awareness around people living with disabilities. Currently, she has five short films and three published novels. Her academic achievements include an MA in English Literature and a degree in Development Studies.

Among them are attorney and former US First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Ballon d'Or-winning footballer Aitana Bonmatí, AI expert Timnit Gebru, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Hollywood star America Ferrera and beauty mogul Huda Kattan.

 

Jannatul Ferdous / BBC 100 women 2023

