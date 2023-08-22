Chess World Cup: Brilliant Pragg sets up final against Carlsen

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 August, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 09:29 am

Related News

Chess World Cup: Brilliant Pragg sets up final against Carlsen

The 18-year-old has now beaten world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No.3 Caruana in what can already be termed a dream tournament. Awaiting him in the final, which begins on Tuesday, is the almighty challenge of world No.1 Magnus Carlsen.

Hindustan Times
22 August, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 09:29 am
Chess World Cup: Brilliant Pragg sets up final against Carlsen

India's R Praggnanandhaa played two near perfect Rapid games, with 10-minute time controls, to snuff out the challenge of Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak (3.5-2.5) and advance to the final of the Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday.

The 18-year-old has now beaten world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No.3 Caruana in what can already be termed a dream tournament. Awaiting him in the final, which begins on Tuesday, is the almighty challenge of world No.1 Magnus Carlsen.

"I didn't really expect to play Magnus at all because the only way I could play him was in the final. I didn't expect to play the final at all. Somehow things (turned out this way). I will try and give my best," said Praggnanandhaa after the win.

In tennis terms, this will be like trying to beat Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the same tournament. Only one man, David Nalbandian (at Madrid in 2007) achieved that feat. Praggnanandhaa will hope he too can be David when facing the Goliath.

The lack of a rest day will hit him but if there is a high that can prepare you for the challenge of facing a player who has stood atop the chess world since November 2013, then it has to be this run.

In the semis, Caruana put Praggnanandhaa under immense pressure in the two classical games, but the Indian found a way to survive.

"This match goes to my defensive skills; otherwise I was almost losing in every single game," said Praggnanandhaa. "Losing is maybe a hard word, but in the first two classical games I was defending throughout, I played some inaccuracies in the opening and then suffered."

That saw the match move into the tiebreak. The shorter games (Rapid and Blitz) call for counterplay and imbalance but in the 25-minute section, Caruana was still in control.

"Third game I was lost at some point but with little time it is never easy. And fourth game I was pushing a bit but it was nothing."

Eventually, Praggnanandhaa got a win with white in the fifth game of the tie. The position seemed to be quite equal, but he took his opportunity, swapped the rooks, went up a pawn to force Caruana into trouble from which he couldn't recover from.

"Things went wrong for him with c3, d4 coming in," said the teenager from Chennai. "I felt that black should be totally fine but in the time scramble I managed to not mess up and converted quite nicely."

Caruana now had to win on demand and with Praggnanandhaa needing only a draw, this was never going to be easy. The Indian GM even managed to get a position from where, according the chess engines, it looked like he would win comfortably.

"This game (the 6th)... I thought I should win comfortably," said Praggnanandhaa. "I had time and a very good position but I started to hesitate and tried to be cautious, which is never a good idea in such situations. And then I allowed a lot of counterplay. I was never in danger but it could have been smooth."

He will have to get the semi-final out of his system very quickly, and unlike the previous matches, he will perhaps only have a good night's sleep to fall back on. But one can imagine him walking around with a big smile plastered on his face.

"It feels great to qualify for the Candidates; I really wanted to fix this spot. I didn't want to get this fourth position and wait for Magnus' decision," he said, after becoming the third youngest player in history to make it to the Candidates tournament.

Carlsen isn't a new opponent though – they have faced 19 times already, but many of those matches were in the Rapid format. The challenge for the Indian will be to survive the Classical games before looking to attack in the tiebreak.

There is no young chess player in the world who hasn't looked up to Carlsen, but Praggnanandhaa would surely like to show this is now a battle of equals.

 

Others

Chess World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

1h | Panorama
Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

18h | Splash
According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

1d | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

13h | TBS Stories
No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

16h | TBS SPORTS
PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

20h | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years