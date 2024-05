Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, daughter of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anar, who was murdered in Kolkata, said on Friday that. "The motive behind the murder could only be determined after arresting the culprits. I hope justice will be delivered for this cruel and brutal act. Mumtarin demanded that police also arrest Akhtaruzzaman's brother Shahiduzzaman Selim, mayor of Kotchandpur Municipality in Jhenaidah.