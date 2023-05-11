Fahad, Jannatul ensure direct qualification for Chess World Cup

Yesterday during the Bangabandhu Asian Zone-3.2 Chess Championships in Dhaka, International Master Fahad Rahman and Women Candidate Master Jannatul Ferdous triumphed in their respective competitions without losing a game.

Additionally, the achievement earned both players direct entry into the Chess World Cup, which will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from 30 July to 24 August.

Fahad, who made his debut at the World Cup in 2019 after winning the Asian Zonal Championship held in Dhaka in March of that year, will be making his second appearance. However, Jannatul, who also earned a Women's International Master norm by winning, will be making her World Cup debut.

To make the WIM title official, Jannatul will need to raise her rating from its present level of 1704 to above 2000.

It was an intriguing match in the open section, where three Grand Masters, Ziaur Rahman, Enamul Hossain, and Niaz Murshed, who later withdrew from the competition in the middle of it, were unable to place among the top three players, which were Sri Lankan FM Liyanage Ranindu Dislhan (7.5 points), Tahsin Tajwar Zia, FM, and Fahad (7.5 points). Sheikh Nasir Ahmed and Zia were overtaken by Enamul (6 points), who moved up to fourth.