Fabian Allen attacked and robbed at gunpoint outside team hotel in SA20

In a shocking incident, West Indies cricketer Fabian Allen was reportedly attacked and robbed at gunpoint outside the Paarl Royals team hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa. The incident took place on the sidelines of the SA20, leaving the 28-year-old allrounder shaken.

Armed with a gun, the assailants confronted Allen in the vicinity of the Sandton Sun Hotel, reported Cricbuzz. They forcefully took his phone, personal belongings, and a bag but thankfully, no further damage was done.

A Cricket West Indies official said contact was established with Allen and he is fine.

"Our head coach Andre Coley, also hailing from Jamaica, reached out to Fabian. Contact was successfully established through Obed McCoy (another West Indies international). He is fine. CSA (Cricket South Africa) and his team, Paarl Royals, could share more details if there are any," a top CWI official told Cricbuzz.

The report further added that no official from Paarl Royals was available to give more details.

This has rightfully sparked concerns regarding the safety of players involved in the SA20.

Allen, a left-arm spinner who is more than a handy batter down the order, has represented the West Indies in 20 ODIs and 34 T20Is. He is known for tying the batters down in the middle overs. His T20I economy rate of 7.43 is the biggest proof of that.

The 28-year-old, however, has not been in the best of forms in the ongoing SA20. Allen has a highest score of 17* in the six innings that he has batted in this season. His bowling figures weren't that great either. In four innings, he picked up only a couple of wickets.

After the match against the Durba Super Giants last month, Allen was dropped from the XI and after what happened to him outside the team hotel, it is unlikely that he will be seen in action in the league.

The Royals, however, have been performing well. They will be playing the Eliminator on February 7.