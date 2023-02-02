Bavuma receives SA20 contract after impressive outings against England

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 06:56 pm

Temba Bavuma received a SA20 contract despite being passed over at the auction last year thanks to his performances in South Africa's 2-1 ODI series victory over England. 

Tom Abell at Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be replaced by Bavuma. Because of Bavuma's impressive batting against England, the team decided to replace Abell, who would be joining the England Lions, with him.

With 180 runs from three games, Bavuma was South Africa's highest-run getter in the series and led them brilliantly. 

In addition to ending the series with his match-winning century in the second ODI, he played all three games with a strike rate over 100. 

On two of South Africa's largest grounds, Bloemfontein and Kimberley, where he had previously been criticised for his lack of power hitting, Bavuma struck 23 fours and three sixes while also providing strong leadership for the South African team.

