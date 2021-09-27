Durjoy asks BCB to spend money on domestic cricket rather than depositing in the bank

A few days ago, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon said that despite the increase in expenses, the total assets of the BCB is around Tk 900 crore, and FDRs of Tk 545 crore have been made in various banks.

Along with the improved performance of the Bangladesh team, the BCB treasury has also been enriched. A huge amount of money remains in surplus even after spending every year, which is deposited in the bank. But Naimur Rahman Durjoy is not in favour of keeping money in the bank.

The former Bangladesh captain and current director of the BCB thinks that more money should be spent on improving domestic cricket rather than saving it.

The BCB election is approaching. Elections for the country's top cricket governing body will be held on October 8. Durjoy is competing this time as well.

Bangladesh's first Test captain talked about several issues when came to submit nomination papers to BCB on Monday. He emphasised working for the betterment of domestic cricket.

There have been discussions about the Regional Cricket Association for a long time now. But the matter has not yet seen the light of day.

In 2016, BCB president Nazmul Hassan said regional cricket activities would be completed within six months. But even after a few years, the issue has remained on the table.

Durjoy thinks BCB should spend more on the development of regional cricket and academy without depositing money in banks

Durjoy said, "The work of Chattogram Cricket Association has started. Work is going on in Chattogram and Sylhet. I personally think there was a time before when there were limitations. But the board is in a much better place now. We should go beyond these issues (saving money and FDRs) and spend more on the development of regional cricket and the development of the cricket academy."

Durjoy was asked whether he would have a strong recommendation if he is elected as a director of the board. In response to such a question, Durjoy said that he had strong recommendations on this before. And it will not be any different this time around.

The former cricketer has served as the chairman of the High-Performance Unit in his current term as BCB director. He expressed satisfaction with his work.

"I am personally quite happy. I was able to work with the HP team. There is no chance to look at this side with negligence. HP has the same requirements for the development of cricket as other aspects. I am happy with the HP team," Durjoy added.

Durjoy previously worked in the cricket management department as well. Later, he was removed and Akram Khan was given the responsibility.

But Durjoy shared his success story in this department.

"I have worked in two places, I have successfully worked in the cricket management department during the 2015 World Cup. We started playing well in the World Cup in 2015. So, I think I did well there. Then I worked with the high-performance side, the national team pipeline. Around seven to eight players are playing in the national team coming from the HP team, that's a big deal for me," he concluded.