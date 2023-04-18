DPL super league to begin on 1 May after a break due to excessive heat

Sports

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 03:48 pm

Related News

DPL super league to begin on 1 May after a break due to excessive heat

"We’re having a long break hoping this unbearable heat cools down. The clubs also told us about having a break after Eid," Salahuddin told the media after the meeting.

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 03:48 pm
DPL super league to begin on 1 May after a break due to excessive heat

The super league phase of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) will begin on 1 May and continue till 14 May, Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) Chairman Salahuddin Chowdhury confirmed the news on Tuesday. The relegation league will also begin on the same day and end on 9 May.

The group stage of the tournament ended on Monday with six clubs qualifying for the super league and three clubs battling in the relegation zone.

There was a meeting held with both the super league and relegation league clubs on Tuesday and the CCDM chairman mentioned that the somewhat long break is given due to the excessive Summer heat that has been going on for a while. 

"We're having a long break hoping this unbearable heat cools down. The clubs also told us about having a break after Eid," Salahuddin told the media after the meeting.

There will be a reserved day for each match and a rest day after that. 

"There will be one reserve day and one day of rest for each match. If everything goes well, the Premier League will end on May 14, the relegation league will end on May 9," he added. 

There will be four venues to host the super league and relegation league. 

"One venue will be dedicated to the relegation league, the other three will be used for Super League. Mirpur will be available full-time. If we run the game at 4 venues, our reserve day and rest day will not be hampered," Salahuddin further said.

Mohammedan Sporting Club, Abahani Limited, Legends of Rupganj, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Gazi Group Cricketers and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club are the six teams who have qualified to play in the Super League.

 

 

Cricket

Dhaka Premier League / CCDM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

2h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

3h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

3h | Thoughts
Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

5h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

9m | TBS Today
At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

5h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

5h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara BGB Market Fire

Uttara BGB Market Fire

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away