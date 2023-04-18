DPL super league to begin on 1 May after a break due to excessive heat

The super league phase of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) will begin on 1 May and continue till 14 May, Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) Chairman Salahuddin Chowdhury confirmed the news on Tuesday. The relegation league will also begin on the same day and end on 9 May.

The group stage of the tournament ended on Monday with six clubs qualifying for the super league and three clubs battling in the relegation zone.

There was a meeting held with both the super league and relegation league clubs on Tuesday and the CCDM chairman mentioned that the somewhat long break is given due to the excessive Summer heat that has been going on for a while.

"We're having a long break hoping this unbearable heat cools down. The clubs also told us about having a break after Eid," Salahuddin told the media after the meeting.

There will be a reserved day for each match and a rest day after that.

POINTS TABLE | Walton Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2022-23



As of 17 April, 2023 after the 11th Round



Full Match Details: https://t.co/kWr9VgR4KO#BCB | #Cricket pic.twitter.com/BnTBdDnZ7R— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 18, 2023

"There will be one reserve day and one day of rest for each match. If everything goes well, the Premier League will end on May 14, the relegation league will end on May 9," he added.

There will be four venues to host the super league and relegation league.

"One venue will be dedicated to the relegation league, the other three will be used for Super League. Mirpur will be available full-time. If we run the game at 4 venues, our reserve day and rest day will not be hampered," Salahuddin further said.

Mohammedan Sporting Club, Abahani Limited, Legends of Rupganj, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Gazi Group Cricketers and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club are the six teams who have qualified to play in the Super League.