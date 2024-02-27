In Dhoni land, India unearth a Jurel

At Dhoni’s backyard Jurel produced a knock that Dhoni would have been proud of, an innings that exuded Dhoni-like calm, with Dhoni-like assertiveness and poise that had salvaged many unsalvageable innings in the past. He wanted to meet Dhoni during this Test, but now he has a fonder memory to carry back home.

It was fleeting, but Dhruv Jurel saluting quietly in the backdrop of the MS Dhoni Pavilion could never have gone unnoticed. That salute was not only an homage to a father - a Kargil War veteran - and his sacrifices but also an acknowledgment of what he had just established.

At Dhoni's backyard Jurel produced a knock that Dhoni would have been proud of, an innings that exuded Dhoni-like calm, with Dhoni-like assertiveness and poise that had salvaged many unsalvageable innings in the past. He wanted to meet Dhoni during this Test, but now he has a fonder memory to carry back home.

Since Dhoni, India haven't been able to put a finger on what exactly they need from their wicketkeepers in Tests, largely because of the bar Dhoni had set in the first place. 

Wriddhiman Saha kept in the classical mould but probably batted too traditionally. Rishabh Pant fits the requirement perfectly but it has to be seen if he can keep in Tests after the road accident that has kept him away from the game for more than a year now. KL Rahul could do without this responsibility if India need a solid long-term batting anchor. And KS Bharat, despite his clean keeping, may not be cut out for the rigours that come with the duality of this job. 

Jurel brings with him a fresh take though.

The keeping had to be good to be selected at this level, but eye-catching was that presence of mind that made Jurel dash to the stumps and collect a sub-par throw to run out Ben Duckett in Rajkot. The next level of assurance came in Ranchi, when Jurel shepherded India's innings with Ravichandran Ashwin and the bowlers. More than skill, this job requires nerves of steel and a fair bit of foresightedness. 

Singles are judged on the basis of the remaining balls of an over, bowlers are stepped out to keeping in mind the wickets column. Jurel did both with aplomb.

"I'm a firm believer of visualisation and manifestation," he said at the press conference. 

"I always prepare one-two weeks in advance, see their bowling lineup, and analyse how I can play them. I prepare the complete scenarios and it helps big time. I would watch their bowling videos and the areas where they bowl and from where I can take them on."

Dhruv Jurel / MS Dhoni / India Cricket Team

