Rohit says India-Pakistan Test cricket would be 'awesome'

AFP
19 April, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 02:24 pm

India captain Rohit Sharma has thrown his support behind any resumption of Test cricket against arch-rivals Pakistan, saying it would be "awesome".

The South Asian neighbours are bitter political adversaries and have fought three wars against each other since they were partitioned at the end of British colonial rule in 1947.

Their cricket teams have not faced off in a Test since 2007. Instead they play only occasionally in the shorter versions of the game and usually on neutral territory in international tournaments.

Rohit appeared Thursday on a YouTube chat show hosted by former captains Adam Gilchrist of Australia and Michael Vaughan of England.

Asked by Vaughan if playing Pakistan in a Test series would be beneficial for the five-day game, Rohit said: "I totally believe that."

"They are a good team, superb bowling line-up, good contest. Especially if you play in overseas conditions, that will be awesome," added the 36-year-old.

"I would love to. It would be a great contest between two sides... so why not?"

Australia has said it would be prepared to host a series between the rivals.

India and Pakistan have not faced each other on either side's soil in a bilateral series since 2012.

India last year refused to travel to Pakistan for the white-ball Asia Cup, prompting part of the tournament to be staged in Sri Lanka.

They last met at the 50-over World Cup in India in October.

