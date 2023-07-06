De Leede propels Dutch past Scots into Cricket World Cup

Sports

AFP
06 July, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 09:31 pm

Related News

De Leede propels Dutch past Scots into Cricket World Cup

The Dutch join Sri Lanka in reaching the sport's quadrennial showpiece which is being hosted by India in October and November.

AFP
06 July, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 09:31 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

A magnificent all-round performance by Bas de Leede secured The Netherlands the final spot in the Cricket World Cup after they beat Scotland by four wickets on Thursday.

De Leede struck a brilliant 123 after taking 5-52 in the Scottish innings.

The Dutch join Sri Lanka in reaching the sport's quadrennial showpiece which is being hosted by India in October and November.

It will be their fifth appearance in the tournament but first since 2011.

The Dutch had looked down and out on a couple of occasions in their innings -- at one point they were 108-4 -- but de Leede was unstoppable in chasing down Scotland's 277/9.

His 123 included seven fours and five sixes -- two in succession took him to his century -- and his fifth-wicket partnership of 113 with Saqib Zulfiqar (33no) proved crucial for the win.

"We had a look at where we wanted to be at the halfway point, and from there you've got to do it," de Leede told Sky Sports.

"It was 10 to 11 an over, so for us it was about going into T20 mode.

"We tried to take as many runs as possible in each over and just see where we would end up.

"It's amazing, I can't describe the feeling, and it will be one big party tonight."

Scotland had set the Dutch a challenging total thanks largely to a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket between South African-born pair Brandon McMullen and captain Richie Berrington.

McMullen made a sublime 106 and Berrington a punchy 64 -- Tom Mackintosh chipped in with an crowd-pleasing unbeaten 38 at the end of the innings.

Cricket

The Netherlands Cricket Team / Scotland Cricket Team / Bas de Leede / ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

14h | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What local governments need to lead

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

4h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

3h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

6h | TBS Stories
How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?