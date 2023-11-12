Iyer, Rahul tons power India to 410-4 against Netherlands

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer blazed whirlwind centuries to take India to their second-highest ODI total (410-4) in the ongoing World Cup against the Netherlands in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Rohit and opening partner Shubman Gill got India off to an explosive start as usual. Gill eventually reached his half-century in 30 balls but fell soon after on 51 off 32.

The opening stand ended on 100 in just 11.5 overs. This meant that Virat Kohli walked in and the Bengaluru faithful gave him a roaring reception.

Rohit scored his half-century shortly thereafter. Kohli had a shaky start but found his groove with Shreyas Iyer at the other end. The pair soon put on more than 50 for the third wicket.

Kohli scored yet another half-century but fell right then. Iyer then soldiered on with KL Rahul and scored a century himself, making it the first time that all batters in the top four of a team score fifties in a World Cup match.

Rahul sent the bowlers to all parts of the ground after the 40th over and India were looking at a score close to, if not more than, 400.

They ended up soaring past that mark when Rahul hit back to back sixes off the first two balls of the last over and he himself ended up crossing his century in just 65 balls.