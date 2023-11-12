Iyer, Rahul tons power India to 410-4 against Netherlands

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 06:37 pm

Related News

Iyer, Rahul tons power India to 410-4 against Netherlands

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer blazed whirlwind centuries to take India to their second-highest ODI total (410-4) in the ongoing World Cup against the Netherlands in Bengaluru.

Hindustan Times
12 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 06:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer blazed whirlwind centuries to take India to their second-highest ODI total (410-4) in the ongoing World Cup against the Netherlands in Bengaluru. 

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. 

Rohit and opening partner Shubman Gill got India off to an explosive start as usual. Gill eventually reached his half-century in 30 balls but fell soon after on 51 off 32. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The opening stand ended on 100 in just 11.5 overs. This meant that Virat Kohli walked in and the Bengaluru faithful gave him a roaring reception.

Rohit scored his half-century shortly thereafter. Kohli had a shaky start but found his groove with Shreyas Iyer at the other end. The pair soon put on more than 50 for the third wicket. 

Kohli scored yet another half-century but fell right then. Iyer then soldiered on with KL Rahul and scored a century himself, making it the first time that all batters in the top four of a team score fifties in a World Cup match. 

Rahul sent the bowlers to all parts of the ground after the 40th over and India were looking at a score close to, if not more than, 400. 

They ended up soaring past that mark when Rahul hit back to back sixes off the first two balls of the last over and he himself ended up crossing his century in just 65 balls.

 

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

India Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023 / The Netherlands Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

1h | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

57m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

1h | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World