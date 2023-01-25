Conway happy with improvement in game against spin ahead of World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 03:30 pm

Related News

Conway happy with improvement in game against spin ahead of World Cup

"I'm certainly pretty happy with how things have gone, personally, over the last month-and-a-half," Conway said at the post-match press conference.

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 03:30 pm
Conway happy with improvement in game against spin ahead of World Cup

Before the ODI World Cup in India later this year, New Zealand opener Devon Conway is thrilled to have added the sweep and reverse sweep to his toolkit. After winning the ODI series in Pakistan, New Zealand is on a bittersweet tour of the Indian subcontinent because the Black Caps suffered a 0-3 loss in the 50-over matches in India.

Conway managed both countries' spinners to score two Test centuries in the tied series against Pakistan, then 138 against India in the third ODI.

"I'm certainly pretty happy with how things have gone, personally, over the last month-and-a-half," Conway said at the post-match press conference.

"There's been a lot of learning for me, how to attack spin in the subcontinent. I've had to learn how to sweep, reverse sweep and put bowlers under pressure as much as possible."

Conway, who has a terrific record in all three forms and a double century in his Test debut, has solidified himself as a big force at the top of the game.

"I've been very fortunate to have good experience in our group. We had Kane with us in Pakistan, it gave me the opportunity to have those conversations with him and Tommy Latham - guys who've played here in these conditions quite often - and see how they go about it.

"For me, I can take a lot of learning moving forward, especially for the World Cup coming up," he added.

Cricket

Devon Conway / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

7h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

6h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

19h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

20h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

21h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February