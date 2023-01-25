Conway happy with improvement in game against spin ahead of World Cup

Before the ODI World Cup in India later this year, New Zealand opener Devon Conway is thrilled to have added the sweep and reverse sweep to his toolkit. After winning the ODI series in Pakistan, New Zealand is on a bittersweet tour of the Indian subcontinent because the Black Caps suffered a 0-3 loss in the 50-over matches in India.

Conway managed both countries' spinners to score two Test centuries in the tied series against Pakistan, then 138 against India in the third ODI.

"I'm certainly pretty happy with how things have gone, personally, over the last month-and-a-half," Conway said at the post-match press conference.

"There's been a lot of learning for me, how to attack spin in the subcontinent. I've had to learn how to sweep, reverse sweep and put bowlers under pressure as much as possible."

Conway, who has a terrific record in all three forms and a double century in his Test debut, has solidified himself as a big force at the top of the game.

"I've been very fortunate to have good experience in our group. We had Kane with us in Pakistan, it gave me the opportunity to have those conversations with him and Tommy Latham - guys who've played here in these conditions quite often - and see how they go about it.

"For me, I can take a lot of learning moving forward, especially for the World Cup coming up," he added.