Coetzee ruled out of final Test against India with injury

South Africa's star pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second and final Test of the series against India after developing a pelvic inflammation.

Cricket South Africa confirmed the development early Saturday, following the side's mammoth innings-and-32-run victory over Rohit Sharma's men in Centurion earlier this week.

In the first innings of the opening Test, Coetzee managed to secure just one wicket, and his contribution in the second innings was limited to bowling only five overs as South Africa convincingly defeated the visiting team.

Cricket South Africa has decided not to designate a substitute for the upcoming Test match, scheduled to commence on January 3 in Cape Town.

Within the squad, Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder are alternative fast bowling choices, providing selectors with flexibility. Additionally, they can include Keshav Maharaj, who was not initially selected for the first Test.