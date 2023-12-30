Coetzee ruled out of final Test against India with injury

Sports

Hindustan Times
30 December, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 01:02 pm

Related News

Coetzee ruled out of final Test against India with injury

South Africa confirmed Gerald Coetzee will not be a part of the New Year's Test against India.

Hindustan Times
30 December, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 01:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy o
Photo: Courtesy o

South Africa's star pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second and final Test of the series against India after developing a pelvic inflammation. 

Cricket South Africa confirmed the development early Saturday, following the side's mammoth innings-and-32-run victory over Rohit Sharma's men in Centurion earlier this week.

In the first innings of the opening Test, Coetzee managed to secure just one wicket, and his contribution in the second innings was limited to bowling only five overs as South Africa convincingly defeated the visiting team. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cricket South Africa has decided not to designate a substitute for the upcoming Test match, scheduled to commence on January 3 in Cape Town.

Within the squad, Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder are alternative fast bowling choices, providing selectors with flexibility. Additionally, they can include Keshav Maharaj, who was not initially selected for the first Test.

Cricket

Gerald Coetzee / South Africa Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

5h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

5h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

5h | Panorama
Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for 'billions'

New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for 'billions'

1h | Videos
Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

1d | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

1d | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

1d | Videos