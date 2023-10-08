Canada qualify for T20 World Cup for first time

Canada qualified for the T20 World Cup for the first time after a 39-run victory over Bermuda in Hamilton on Saturday secured them a place in next year's tournament.

With the triumph, Canada and Bermuda finished level on points in the double round-robin qualifying group, which also featured Panama and the Cayman Islands, but the Canadians advanced due to a better run rate.

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, which has been expanded to 20 teams, will be held in the United States and the West Indies in June.

Canada has previously featured in the 50-over format World Cup but has not qualified for any major international tournament since 2011.

Navneet Dhaliwal's 45 helped Canada set a total of 132 for four, with 20 runs coming off the final over, before they bowled out Bermuda for 93 in 16.5 overs.

Left-armer Kaleem Sana and medium-pacer Jeremy Gordon picked up three wickets apiece for Canada as Bermuda lost the last six wickets for just 30 runs.