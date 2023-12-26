Ebadot could be out of T20 World Cup

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain is likely to be ruled out of next year's T20 World Cup as he may not recover completely before the start of the tournament in June. 

The right-arm fast bowler injured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) during the ODI series against Afghanistan in July this year. Then he underwent ACL reconstruction surgery and as a result, Ebadot missed the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

Now the seamer could miss the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the T20 World Cup as well, according to chief selector Minhajul Abedin. 

"Ebadot [Hossain] will probably start [playing] from next season. That means he will return from August-September through domestic cricket. According to the updated information that we have, he cannot return before that. We cannot confirm without the final medical report," he told reporters on Tuesday. 

Ebadot was part of Bangladesh's 17-man squad for the Asia Cup but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) withdrew him from the squad in the end. 

Ebadot's T20I career is a short one but he can be a threat for the opponents because of his wicket-taking ability. 

Ebadot Hossain / Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 World Cup

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

