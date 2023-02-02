Can Hathurusingha mend fractured relationship with cricketers?

Shanto Mahmud
02 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 09:22 pm

For now, waiting is the only option, said BKSP's chief cricket advisor Nazmul Abedeen Fahim. Fahim, who is also working as the head coach of Fortune Barishal at the BPL, opined that Hathurusingha should be given time to understand a much-changed team. 

Chandika Hathurusingha ended up being the most influential figure in Bangladesh cricket during his last tenure and despite successes on the field, his relationship with some cricketers became strained. Hathurusingha left the job all of a sudden in 2017, citing the players' lack of dedication as one of the reasons behind the decision. 

Hathurusingha's sudden departure was not a professional act by any means but it did not make people in the BCB happy. But it looks like they have forgotten that chapter. The recent re-appointment of Hathurusingha at least indicates so.

Hathurusingha's "homecoming" has drawn mixed reactions in the cricketing fraternity with many asking how good it will be for Bangladesh cricket to bring him back after five and a half years.

For now, waiting is the only option, said BKSP's chief cricket advisor Nazmul Abedeen Fahim. Fahim, who is also working as the head coach of Fortune Barishal at the BPL, opined that Hathurusingha should be given time to understand a much-changed team. 

"The situation was different then, the strength of the team was different," said the veteran coach. "The challenges will be different now. The quicker he realises that, the better it will be for him. The positive thing is that he gets good support from the board. He should make good use of that."

"I think we have to wait to understand his coaching philosophy - how much the time has changed, how he motivates the team and how is the environment of the dressing room. [It will be important] how he works with the senior players who are at a different stage of their careers," he added.

Hathurusingha's exit from Bangladesh was unceremonious and before that, his relationship with the then captain Mushfiqur Rahim got really ugly. He was critical of Mahmudullah and Mominul Haque as well with Hathurusingha leaving them out of the Test set-up. 

Hathurusingha almost forcefully kept Shakib Al Hasan out of PSL and his message was the reason why Mashrafe Mortaza retired from T20Is as early as in 2017.

Fahim believes that Hathurusingha's relationship with the four senior players won't be as strained as the previous tenure. "I don't know [if his relationship was tough with seniors]. But it won't necessarily be the same as it was back then. The situation is different now, so everything else might be different. When a coach takes charge of a team, he wants to do well because it's a matter of his own career as well. I'm sure he will try to do his best."

The lack of options forced the BCB to go back to Hathurusingha, reckoned Fahim. "I'm not saying he's not a good coach. But it's tough to have first-string coaches because of the invasion of franchise cricket. So I think the BCB wasn't left with too many options."

Chandika Hathurusingha / Bangladesh Cricket Team

