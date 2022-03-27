Bijoy’s 184 seals huge win for Prime Bank

Prime Bank Cricket Club beat Shinepukur Cricket Club by a massive margin of 111 runs in a League stage match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2021-22 at BKSP-4 in Savar. Prime Bank's wicketkeeper-batter Anamul Haque Bijoy starred with a big hundred and helped his side post a humongous 388 for five on the board in 50 overs.

Bijoy opened the innings with youngster Shahadat Hossain Dipu and added 162 in just 22 overs where the latter contributed only 47. Bijoy reached his hundred in the 20th over of the match off only 75 balls.

It looked like the right-handed batter would easily notch up a double hundred but was dismissed in the 41st over by Asaduzzaman Payel. Bijoy fell just 12 short of his maiden List A double hundred. His 184 off 142 balls was studded with 18 fours and eight maximums.

It was Bijoy's 14th List A century and his highest score in this form of cricket. His previous best score was 150 not out. With this innings, Bijoy now is the current highest run-getter in this year's DPL with 461 runs from five innings at an average of 92.2.

Nasir Hossain's (61 not out of 32) fireworks towards the end took Prime Bank to 388 for five. India's Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 30 and Mohammad Mithun scored a quickfire 38.

In reply, despite Sikandar Raza's fight (98 off 109), Shinepukur couldn't manage more than 277 for eight in their 50 overs. Slow left-arm bowler Rakibul Hasan picked up four wickets for 45 runs.

In the day's other match Abahani Club Limited beat Khelaghar Samaj Kalyan Samity by 20 runs. Mohammad Naim Sheikh scored 84 off 118 deliveries with six 4s and three maximums. Khelaghar's Amit Majumder bagged 79 but that went in vain as Arafat Sunny and Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up three wickets each.