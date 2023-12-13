'Be positive my friend': PSG boss unawed by Dortmund 'final'

Sports

AFP
13 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 04:55 pm

Related News

'Be positive my friend': PSG boss unawed by Dortmund 'final'

PSG need to win in Germany to guarantee progress to the knockout stages and avoid falling into the Europa League for the first time since the club was taken over by Qatari investors in 2011.

AFP
13 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
&#039;Be positive my friend&#039;: PSG boss unawed by Dortmund &#039;final&#039;

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said Tuesday he was unfazed by the pressure ahead of Wednesday's crunch visit to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

PSG need to win in Germany to guarantee progress to the knockout stages and avoid falling into the Europa League for the first time since the club was taken over by Qatari investors in 2011.

Luis Enrique, who won the Champions League as manager of Barcelona in 2015, dismissed suggestions his position could be under threat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Be positive my friend," the Spanish coach said on Tuesday, explaining "if you don't want the pressure, you shouldn't sign for a big club as a player or a coach".

"I have no problem with the attention or the pressure - I'm just here to enjoy the show.

"We have to treat it like a final and play well against a very good team that is already qualified."

Dortmund have secured their place in the knockouts but need to avoid defeat in order to finish as group winners and ensure a more favourable last-16 draw.

If PSG draw or lose, the French champions will need Newcastle and Milan to share the points in their match to avoid an early elimination.

PSG are top of Ligue 1 after winning their past eight matches, but Luis Enrique's side have lost both away fixtures in the Champions League this season.

"Our fate is in our hands. We are capable of winning the game tomorrow -- now we need to show that on the pitch," added the Spaniard.

PSG will have to do without former Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele, while Goncalo Ramos is also a doubt for the match.

Defender Marquinhos, who has been at PSG for a decade after joining as a teenager, backed his side to make the knockouts.

"If I didn't think the team had the character to do it, I would have stayed at home.

"These moments are what you want in football. This is how you make history."

Football

Luis Enrique / psg / Paris Saint-Germain / Borussia Dortmund / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Employees need to be recognised for their work, they need to be backed up with necessary resources to do their jobs properly, and a good work environment is a must if you want to motivate them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How (not) to motivate your employees

19m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi universities should consider liberal arts education

29m | Pursuit
Construction workers at the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. As many megaprojects have now been completed or are nearing completion, thousands of such workers now find themselves out of a job. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Where do construction workers go once megaprojects are finished?

8h | Panorama
A Palestinian assists a boy following an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip after a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel expired on 1 December. PHOTO: REUTERS

International law is failing displaced Gazans

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

2h | TBS Economy
Foreign nationals' credit card spending drops

Foreign nationals' credit card spending drops

3h | TBS Economy
Can UN Resolution 377A help in efforts to stop Israel-Gaza war?

Can UN Resolution 377A help in efforts to stop Israel-Gaza war?

4h | TBS World
Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name

Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name

4h | TBS Economy