'Be positive my friend': PSG boss unawed by Dortmund 'final'

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said Tuesday he was unfazed by the pressure ahead of Wednesday's crunch visit to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

PSG need to win in Germany to guarantee progress to the knockout stages and avoid falling into the Europa League for the first time since the club was taken over by Qatari investors in 2011.

Luis Enrique, who won the Champions League as manager of Barcelona in 2015, dismissed suggestions his position could be under threat.

"Be positive my friend," the Spanish coach said on Tuesday, explaining "if you don't want the pressure, you shouldn't sign for a big club as a player or a coach".

"I have no problem with the attention or the pressure - I'm just here to enjoy the show.

"We have to treat it like a final and play well against a very good team that is already qualified."

Dortmund have secured their place in the knockouts but need to avoid defeat in order to finish as group winners and ensure a more favourable last-16 draw.

If PSG draw or lose, the French champions will need Newcastle and Milan to share the points in their match to avoid an early elimination.

PSG are top of Ligue 1 after winning their past eight matches, but Luis Enrique's side have lost both away fixtures in the Champions League this season.

"Our fate is in our hands. We are capable of winning the game tomorrow -- now we need to show that on the pitch," added the Spaniard.

PSG will have to do without former Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele, while Goncalo Ramos is also a doubt for the match.

Defender Marquinhos, who has been at PSG for a decade after joining as a teenager, backed his side to make the knockouts.

"If I didn't think the team had the character to do it, I would have stayed at home.

"These moments are what you want in football. This is how you make history."