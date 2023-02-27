BCB acquires long-term DRS contract till 2027

Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the CEO of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), told the media during a press conference today that BCB has inked a long-term contract with the providers of DRS (Decision Review System) services that would last until 2027.

The absence of DRS had been a major problem during the recently finished BPL, as BCB had been unable to get DRS services despite possessing the necessary equipment. The country's top T20 tournament was held without DRS, which was attributed to a lack of personnel resources. Subsequently, the BCB was successful in obtaining DRS during the Playoff phase.

The title sponsorship of the Bangladesh-England series was scheduled to be announced at the press conference room of Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

But even after a few hours of the scheduled time, no one from the sponsoring organization appeared, it was later informed that the sponsorship will be announced on Tuesday. Nizam Uddin Chowdhury spoke about several issues while coming to inform this. One of them was the DRS issue.

DRS will be available in the next series against England, which is scheduled to start on March 1 with the first ODI, according to BCB CEO.

He also discussed a long-term contract that was directly negotiated with DRS service providers rather than the production business.

"We tried to bring DRS in our domestic competition. The responsibility was with the production company but we have gotten out of that process. We are going long-term and we have signed a deal directly with those providing DRS service till 2027. The international and BPL tournaments in Bangladesh will have DRS (during this period)," he said.