Barca coach Xavi says will leave at end of season

Sports

AFP
28 January, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 12:37 pm

Related News

Barca coach Xavi says will leave at end of season

"On June 30 I will leave the club, it's a decision I have taken with the president, with the staff," Xavi told reporters.

AFP
28 January, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 12:37 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he will leave his post at the end of the season after his struggling team were beaten 5-3 by Villarreal on Saturday in La Liga.

"On June 30 I will leave the club, it's a decision I have taken with the president, with the staff," Xavi told reporters.

Champions Barcelona, third in the top flight, are 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid with their title defence virtually over.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After elimination in the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao this week and a thrashing by Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final earlier in January, Xavi said he made the decision for the good of the club.

"I've thought about the club ... and above all the players," said Xavi.

"I have the feeling that I am doing the right thing, that I am acting with common sense.

"I think the club needs a change of dynamics, the dynamic is very negative."

Xavi, who took over in November 2021, led Barcelona to the Spanish Super Cup and league title last season, with the team built around a strong defence.

However this year they are fragile at the back and Saturday saw Barcelona let in five goals in La Liga at home for the first time since 1963.

Xavi said even if Barcelona won the Champions League he would not change his mind and stay.

The coach, 44, said he still thought his team could win trophies this season.

"I am more optimistic than ever with this change of dynamic ... we'll go for La Liga, it's very difficult but we will fight," he added.

"I have not spoken to the players about it, I saw how down they were today and I will talk to them tomorrow, and that's one of the reasons for it."

Football

Xavi / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

3h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

6h | Panorama
Bangladesh needs to prioritise nurturing skilled designers in the apparel industry. Photo: TBS

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Every house in Syedpur is a factory

Every house in Syedpur is a factory

3h | Videos
Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

17h | Videos
‘Sightful’ bought 100 inches AR laptop ‘Spacetop’

‘Sightful’ bought 100 inches AR laptop ‘Spacetop’

4h | Videos
The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

19h | Videos