Bangladesh's Ejaj Ahmad completes BMW Berlin-Marathon 2022

Sports

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:40 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's Ejaj Ahmad completes BMW Berlin-Marathon 2022

"I finished the marathon and I'm incredibly grateful to be in good health and not much pain. My legs are strong but my heart rate got up very high today so I had to slow down a bit in the second half.  But [I am] filled with gratitude for everything,"  Ejaj told The Business Standard (TBS) after finishing the race.

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:40 pm
Bangladesh&#039;s Ejaj Ahmad completes BMW Berlin-Marathon 2022

Ejaj Ahmad, the Founder of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Centre (BYLC), has completed the BMW Berlin-Marathon 2022 in four hours 55 minutes and 18 seconds. This was his second marathon race after his full marathon in San Francisco last year.

The race began at 10:15 am Berlin time (2:15 pm BST). 

The BMW Berlin-Marathon 2022 is a  42.195 km race like a sporty sightseeing tour through the five inner-city districts of Berlin.

Ejaj's race number was 12154.

"I finished the marathon and I'm incredibly grateful to be in good health and not much pain. My legs are strong but my heart rate got up very high today so I had to slow down a bit in the second half.  But [I am] filled with gratitude for everything,"  Ejaj told The Business Standard (TBS) after finishing the race. 

There was a time limit of six hours and 15 minutes from when the participants crossed the starting line and Ejaj finished the race much earlier than the cutoff time. Participants who did not reach at least 38.5 km by 16:40 Berlin time had to leave the official course and continue running on the pavement or would be driven to the finish in the broom bus. 

Everyone who successfully completed the 42.195 km received their finisher medal after crossing the finish line.

Ejaj has become an avid runner during the previous 11 years. In Ramna Park, he began running 5 kilometres. He began running half marathons after participating in 7.5km and 10km races in Dhaka.

He is running in association with Sierra Club – one of the world's largest grassroot organisations working on climate change issues – and raising donations through this race and trying to mobilise people to take climate action, an issue that Ejaj also cares about deeply. 

Others

Ejaj Ahmad / marathon / BMW Berlin-Marathon 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

8h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

13h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

27m | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

3h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

4h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh