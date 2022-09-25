Bangladesh's Ejaj Ahmad completes BMW Berlin-Marathon 2022

Ejaj Ahmad, the Founder of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Centre (BYLC), has completed the BMW Berlin-Marathon 2022 in four hours 55 minutes and 18 seconds. This was his second marathon race after his full marathon in San Francisco last year.

The race began at 10:15 am Berlin time (2:15 pm BST).

The BMW Berlin-Marathon 2022 is a 42.195 km race like a sporty sightseeing tour through the five inner-city districts of Berlin.

Ejaj's race number was 12154.

"I finished the marathon and I'm incredibly grateful to be in good health and not much pain. My legs are strong but my heart rate got up very high today so I had to slow down a bit in the second half. But [I am] filled with gratitude for everything," Ejaj told The Business Standard (TBS) after finishing the race.

There was a time limit of six hours and 15 minutes from when the participants crossed the starting line and Ejaj finished the race much earlier than the cutoff time. Participants who did not reach at least 38.5 km by 16:40 Berlin time had to leave the official course and continue running on the pavement or would be driven to the finish in the broom bus.

Everyone who successfully completed the 42.195 km received their finisher medal after crossing the finish line.

Ejaj has become an avid runner during the previous 11 years. In Ramna Park, he began running 5 kilometres. He began running half marathons after participating in 7.5km and 10km races in Dhaka.

He is running in association with Sierra Club – one of the world's largest grassroot organisations working on climate change issues – and raising donations through this race and trying to mobilise people to take climate action, an issue that Ejaj also cares about deeply.