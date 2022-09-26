Bangladesh unbeaten champions at Women's T20 WC Qualifier, beat Ireland by 7 runs in final

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 12:50 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 01:06 am

Bangladesh unbeaten champions at Women&#039;s T20 WC Qualifier, beat Ireland by 7 runs in final

Bangladesh became the unbeaten champions and lifted the title at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 on Sunday beating Ireland by x runs in a thrilling final, although both teams have already qualified to play in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa next year. 

Choosing to bat first in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier finals, Bangladesh posted a par 120 on board helped by Fargana Hoque's 61 off 55 balls. Only one other Bangladesh batter managed to make double digits as Ireland produced an eye-catching bowling display.

Fargana made just over half of the team runs from the top of the order, but the lack of support and the regular fall of wickets at the other end meant that she could not quite accelerate much as Bangladesh finished on 120/8 batting first.

Skipper Laura Delany starred with the ball for Ireland with 3/27 while Arlene Kelly and Cara Murray took a couple of wickets apiece.

In reply, Sanjida Akter and Nahida Akter reduced Ireland to 24/3, taking out the cream of their top order.

Delany and Eimear Richardson tried to put up a fight, but Bangladesh struck again to sink Ireland further.

It was Kelly and Murray that injected late momentum into the Ireland innings, taking them from 76/8 to within a touching distance of the target.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasssan Papon was present at the stadium and handed the champions trophy to Bangladesh's skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti.

The partnership gave Ireland hopes of a title win at the qualifiers, but 15 runs off the final over was still a huge ask, and they eventually fell short by 7 runs.

