Vanuatu women stun Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup Qualifier after crowdfunding campaign

Sports

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 01:20 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 01:24 am

Related News

Vanuatu women stun Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup Qualifier after crowdfunding campaign

Vanuatu are ranked 30th and their win over Zimbabwe, ranked 12th, will remain a huge success story as the team is appearing for the first time in the World Cup qualifying tournament.

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 01:20 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 01:24 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Vanuatu women's cricket team upset their Zimbabwean counterparts by beating them by six wickets on the opening day of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. 

Vanuatu are ranked 30th and their win over Zimbabwe, ranked 12th, will remain a huge success story as the team is appearing for the first time in the World Cup qualifying tournament. 

The women's team is the first-ever team - men's or women's - to represent Vanuatu, an island nation having a population of as small as 300,000, in a World Cup Qualifier. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Vanuatu's slower bowlers were excellent as they bowled Zimbabwe out for a mere 61 and then the batters chased 62 down with six wickets in hand.

Vanuatu's journey will remain one of the most inspiring stories of the game. They were supposed to travel to the UAE with borrowed gear but their operations manager and marketing manager launched a crowdfunding campaign. They managed to raise around USD 6,000 and the money helped players have their own kits and equipment. 

Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup / Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

10h | In Focus
The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

12h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

5h | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

3h | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

6h | Videos
Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

6h | Videos