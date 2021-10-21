Bangladesh U19 lose series after 3rd straight defeat to Sri Lanka

Sports

BSS
21 October, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 01:23 pm

Related News

Bangladesh U19 lose series after 3rd straight defeat to Sri Lanka

In their Lanka tour, the junior Tigers suffered a 42-run defeat in the first match and conceded a heartbreaking one-run defeat in the second game.

BSS
21 October, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 01:23 pm
Bangladesh U19 lose series after 3rd straight defeat to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh Under-19 team lost the five-match series to their Sri Lanka counterpart after tasting a three-wicket defeat in the third game today at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

In their Lanka tour, the junior Tigers suffered a 42-run defeat in the first match and conceded a heartbreaking one-run defeat in the second game.

Opting to bat first, the Bangladesh youth team was shot out for just 184 with No. 9 batter Ashikur Zaman hitting highest 54. No. 8 batter Ahosan Habib chipped-in-with 33 while No. 10 batter Naimur Rohman made 27.

The lower order trio indeed rescued the side after Bangladesh were reduced to 71-7 in 24.2 overs.

Vinuja Ranpul and Raveen de Silva scalped three wickets apiece for Sri Lanka Under-19 team.

The hosts however reached the winnings target, making 188-7 in 46.4 overs. Shevon Daniel led the charge with 117 ball-85 not out. Pawan Pathiraja scored 31 while Wanuja Sahan made an unbeaten 35.

Mushfik Hasan snared 3-46 for Bangladesh Under-19 team.

The fourth and fifth match of the series will be held on October 23 and 25 at the same venue.

Cricket

Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025