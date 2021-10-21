Bangladesh U19 lose series after 3rd straight defeat to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh Under-19 team lost the five-match series to their Sri Lanka counterpart after tasting a three-wicket defeat in the third game today at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

In their Lanka tour, the junior Tigers suffered a 42-run defeat in the first match and conceded a heartbreaking one-run defeat in the second game.

Opting to bat first, the Bangladesh youth team was shot out for just 184 with No. 9 batter Ashikur Zaman hitting highest 54. No. 8 batter Ahosan Habib chipped-in-with 33 while No. 10 batter Naimur Rohman made 27.

The lower order trio indeed rescued the side after Bangladesh were reduced to 71-7 in 24.2 overs.

Vinuja Ranpul and Raveen de Silva scalped three wickets apiece for Sri Lanka Under-19 team.

The hosts however reached the winnings target, making 188-7 in 46.4 overs. Shevon Daniel led the charge with 117 ball-85 not out. Pawan Pathiraja scored 31 while Wanuja Sahan made an unbeaten 35.

Mushfik Hasan snared 3-46 for Bangladesh Under-19 team.

The fourth and fifth match of the series will be held on October 23 and 25 at the same venue.